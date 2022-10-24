AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,233 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,883 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 42,570 Increased By 356.5 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,693 Increased By 128.7 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rouble firms past 61 vs dollar

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 07:08am
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble strengthened past 61 to the dollar on Friday to a two-week high, supported by a favourable month-end tax period as geopolitics continued to hold sway over Russian markets.

By 1221 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 60.92, its strongest point since Oct. 7.

It had gained 1.8% to trade at 59.50 versus the euro , earlier clipping a two-week high, and firmed 1.5% against the yuan to 8.30, its strongest mark since Oct. 5.

The rouble is the world’s best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments imposed hefty sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.

“The Russian currency continues to consolidate on the back of the tax period,” Veles Capital said in a note.

The rouble is buttressed by a month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused firms convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic tax liabilities.

The ever-present threat of more Western sanctions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine continues to hang over Russian markets, which remain susceptible to wild bouts of volatility.

Investors are also looking ahead to next week’s central bank rate decision.

“Since the September meeting, both new proinflationary and disinflationary factors have emerged,” said Igor Rapokhin, chief debt market strategist at SberCIB Investment Research, expecting the Bank of Russia to hold its key rate at 7.5% on Oct. 28.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.1% at $92.5 a barrel.

“The Russian stock market is still dominated by sentiment trading,” said BCS Global Markets. “Since late September, the iMOEX has entered a consolidation phase, and seesawing may continue in the short term.” Russian stock indexes opened lower on Friday, but managed to claw their way back into positive territory.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6% to 1,048.0 points, earlier reaching its highest point since Oct. 6. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,026.7 points.

Rouble Russian rouble USD Central Bank of Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble firms past 61 vs dollar

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Read more stories