KP’s flour millers demand govt give wheat the status of ‘national crop’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA-KP) chapter, while backing the Standing Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Food, demanded of the federal government to immediately give a ‘national crop’ status to wheat.

The demand was made during a meeting chaired by the association provincial chairman Muhammad Iqbal, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders of the flour mills industry across the province.

The sitting welcomed the working of the Standing Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Food regarding getting status of the national crop for wheat.

The FPMA-KP assured the KP government and the relevant PA body of full cooperation and support in this regard.

Participants viewed on the occasion that Punjab every year stops supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, violating the article 151 of the constitution that has created a flour crisis in KP. Besides, the flour prices also escalated in the local market and went out of purchasing power of consumers, the speakers opined.

Muhammad Iqbal demanded of the federal government to give the national crop status to wheat to ensue implementation of uniform wheat policy along with availability of flour at same price in the whole country.

Furthermore, he said no province should individually impose a ban on supply of wheat on other federating units.

