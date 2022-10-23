AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2022 11:50am
Russian missiles pounded Ukrainian energy and other facilities on Saturday, causing blackouts in various regions, Kyiv said, while Russian occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged civilians to evacuate.

Conflict

  • Russian occupation authorities in Kherson told civilians they should leave immediately because of what they called the tense military situation as Ukraine’s forces advance.

  • Russia said its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the Kherson region, where it anticipates a wider Ukrainian counteroffensive.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s strikes on infrastructure were on a “very wide” scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

  • A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder Motor Sich in central Ukraine, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported, quoting security sources.

  • Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Diplomacy

  • The Group of Seven industrial powers condemned Russia’s kidnapping of Ukrainian leaders at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

  • Iran strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine.

Quotes

  • “Of course we don’t have the technical ability to knock down 100% of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

