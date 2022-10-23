Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russian missiles pounded Ukrainian energy and other facilities on Saturday, causing blackouts in various regions, Kyiv said, while Russian occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged civilians to evacuate.

Russian occupation authorities in Kherson told civilians they should leave immediately because of what they called the tense military situation as Ukraine’s forces advance.

Russia said its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the Kherson region, where it anticipates a wider Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s strikes on infrastructure were on a “very wide” scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder Motor Sich in central Ukraine, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported, quoting security sources.