‘No risk to democracy’: PM Shehbaz rules out possibility of military intervention

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday ruled out the possibility of military intervention in the country, saying that there “was no risk to democracy” in Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

“I am ready to go all doors if there is sincerity and honesty for the sake of the future generations,” he said he said while addressing a press conference that focused on the Financial Action Task Force’s decision to remove Pakistan from its “grey list” and the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan.

The premier said that Pakistan’s exit from the FATF grey list became a reality due to the unity of all political parties.

“We all set our differences aside to pass FATF-related bills in the National Assembly and Senate,” he said.

“I acknowledge every person who played a role in it. This includes the public, military, and institutions.”

According to him, the current challenges facing Pakistan can be resolved if “all political parties are on the same page.”

After over 4 years, Pakistan removed from FATF’s ‘grey-list’

He lamented that Pakistan faced a lot of problems due to its inclusion in the grey list.

“Now, Pakistan can remain out of it by strictly implementing the conditions agreed with FATF,” he said.

When a reporter asked whether action would be taken against those individuals whose actions landed Pakistan on the FATF grey list, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif all but ruled out the possibility with his evasive response. “This is a serious question. What I believe is that we should look forward.”

Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana reference against the former premier Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman a “certified thief”.

He stressed that Imran became PM through “ugly rigging” and that the former PM auctioned off the state gifts.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

After a gap of over four years, Pakistan was removed from the FATF’s ’’increased monitoring list,“ also known as the grey list, on Friday as the global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog concluded its two-day Plenary in Paris.

FATF President Raja Kumar said “after a lot of work by Pakistani authorities, Pakistan has completed a combined 34 items in its action plan. FATF recognises this progress.”

“A FATF team has verified that reforms are in place, and there is high-level commitment and capacity to sustain these reforms,” he said. “Moving forward, Pakistan needs to work with FATF’s regional partner to ensure sustainable progress.”