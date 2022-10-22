'What are they cooking up now': PTI leaders question ECP ‘withholding’ written verdict

Following party chairman Imran Khan's disqualification, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the delay in its written ruling in the Toshakhana reference.

On Friday, the ECP disqualified the PTI chief from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

Issuing its verdict, the ECP ruled that Khan submitted to the commission “false declaration of his assets and liabilities in particular material which entails serious consequences under the constitution and law.”

It said the respondent has “intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained in Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, who has made also statement and incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21, hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the constitution read with Section 137 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017.”

However, the commission has yet to release its written verdict as it is not signed by all five members of the bench, as one of them was away due to illness.

In a tweet, PTI leader Asad Umar asked why was the election commission withholding the written decision, asking "what is it cooking up now?".

Similarly, PTI leader Imran Ismail also took to Twitter, calling the delay in not issuing the written ruling “shameful", accusing the ECP of being a “subservient” organisation to opponents Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He further said that the chief election commissioner is waiting for a written decision from "London or Bilawal House".

Meanwhile, the PTI chief on Saturday challenged the ECP verdict in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court.

In the petition lodged at IHC, Imran demanded the court to hold the hearing immediately and suspend ECP’s order. He added that ECP did not have the authority to disqualify any politician.

The registrar of IHC raised a few issues with the petition and noted that Imran did not perform biometric verification that is needed prior to lodging a case. Moreover, he underlined that particulars of ECP’s verdict were not attached with the petition.