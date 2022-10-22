PTI challenges ECP’s Imran Khan verdict in Islamabad High Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court.

On Friday, the ECP disqualified Imran under Article 63(1)(p) and de-seated him as a member of the National Assembly arguing that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices.

In the petition lodged at IHC, Imran demanded the court to hold the hearing immediately and suspend ECP’s order. He added that ECP did not have the authority to disqualify any politician.

Barrister Ali Zafar will be representing PTI in the lawsuit.

The registrar of IHC raised a few issues with the petition and noted that Imran did not perform biometric verification that is needed prior to lodging a case. Moreover, he underlined that particulars of ECP’s verdict were not attached with the petition.

PTI has pledged to address the reservations. The party noted that Imran does not need to perform biometric verification because he is a senior citizen.

In a tweet, Former planning minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar wrote that the court with hear the petition on Monday.

In its verdict, the ECP said that the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017“.

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Umar said on Friday that the party will challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the Islamabad High Court “as soon as we receive the written order.”

Speaking to media outside Bani Gala in Islamabad, he said that the party will file a petition latest by tonight.

“The verdict will be challenged in court. We are just waiting for the written order,” he told media persons.

Umar blamed the current government for leaving no stone unturned to “control Imran Khan”.

“As a last resort, the government used its puppet institution to fulfil this aim,” he said.