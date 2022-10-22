No loadshedding in Lahore: Lesco

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has declared city of Lahore load shedding free for the time being with a drop in demand after change in weather.

According to sources, the decision was taken after reduction in demand and supply gap at present, as the demand was recorded at 3200 megawatt against a supply of 2900 megawatt, thus leaving the company with a negligible shortfall of 300 megawatt.

Meanwhile, they added, two-hours a day load shedding is being carried out in the suburb areas of the city.

It may also be noted that a fault in the customer information and building system led to a cumbersome situation for the consumers.

