Imran Khan is ‘a certified thief’: Rana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, on Friday, said that the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is “a certified thief”.

Addressing a press conference following the disqualification of Khan in Toshakhana case by the ECP, he said that today, the ECP has proved the man (Khan) “a certified thief” who always called his opponents thieves.

“File an appeal against the ECP’s decision in court instead of creating problems for the public by blocking roads”, he asked the PTI chairman. He said that do not punish the people for the “sins and robberies” that “you [Khan] have committed”.

He said that as per the ECP’s verdict a criminal case would be registered against Imran Khan. “Toshakhana and contempt of ECP are open and shut cases against Khan”, he said, adding that the ECP has made its verdict on the basis of facts. “It has been proved that Khan has received gifts, sold them in the market and paid only 20 percent of the total price of these precious gifts and earned Rs180 million”, he said.

He welcomed the ECP’s verdict, disqualifying Khan in Toshakhana reference case. The ECP’s decision has exposed Imran Khan’s corrupt practices. He congratulated the ECP members and the nation over the disqualification of Khan. He also asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and parliamentarians to take to the streets in their respective areas in a peaceful manner to express solidarity with the ECP.

The interior minister also warned Khan, that his party leaders and workers should refrain from creating difficulties in people’s lives. He said the nation should recognise this “maniac” and every individual and all institutions should play their due role in the “eradication of this evil”.

He said that Imran Khan is “pursuing a foreign and anti-state agenda”. He said that all law enforcement agencies, especially Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police, should stand by the state instead of becoming loyal to Imran Khan and his cronies. According to Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Branch reports only a few PTI workers took to the streets following the ECP’s decision, he said.

The interior minister said that foreign funding case, audio leaks, and Toshakhana reference have exposed the PTI chairman.

