Pakistan

Imran Khan asks supporters to call off countrywide protests, prepare for long march

BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 10:33pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Friday asked his supporters and party workers to call off countrywide protests that erupted soon after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him in the Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

In a video message, the PTI chief thanked his supporters for coming out in numbers to peacefully protest against the "unjust and biased" ECP decision and asked them to be prepared for his call for a march towards Islamabad.

The PTI chief also announced to challenge ECP's decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying "no wrong" will come out of the case.

Imran criticised the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying he had been giving biased decisions against his party for the past two and a half years.

"This CEC who is on the 'payroll of the PML-N' gave another controversial decision just to appease his masters," Imran said, adding that he will come clean when this case will be heard in the high court.

The CEC gave nine decisions against PTI in the past few months. All of them were overturned when his party challenged them in courts.

"Those decisions were overturned only because they were biased and against the law."

Imran Khan said not he, but former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari violated the Toshakhana law, but references against them are still pending with the Election Commission.

Imran reiterated that he would continue his "jihad" against the corrupt mafia that is currently ruling the country till the "last ball" and urged his supporters to join his long march for "Haqeeqi Azadi."

