AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,227 Increased By 89.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 57.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips in early trade on firm dollar

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 12:10pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand dipped in early trade on Friday, as the dollar gained on bets the US Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite the risks of recession.

At 0657 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3375 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The rand has been mainly at the mercy of global drivers this week, advancing in the early part of the week before falling back.

It is now trading near last Friday’s closing level of 18.3575. Domestic economic data this week were mixed, with September inflation slowing to 7.5% year on year from 7.6% the previous month, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

South African rand pauses; fragile risk appetite seen weighing

But retail sales disappointed, rising 2.0% year on year in August compared to expectations for 4.2% growth.

Next week, attention turns to the South African government’s mid-term budget.

A Reuters poll published on Friday predicted the National Treasury would be able to trim this year’s projected budget deficit thanks to buoyant mining receipts.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 9.5 basis points to 11.04%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand slips in early trade on firm dollar

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, settles with minor gain against US dollar

COAS Qamar Bajwa to retire next month, not to seek extension

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain’s next prime minister

Asian currencies kept in check by aggressive US rate hike bets

Oil falls as rate hike talk offsets fading China demand hopes

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction in Pakistan

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Read more stories