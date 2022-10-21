KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 20, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 223.20 225.45 DKK 28.90 29.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 59.25 59.85 NOK 20.88 20.98
UAE DIRHAM 63.00 63.63 SEK 19.82 19.92
EURO 218.50 220.70 AUD $ 140.00 142.00
UK POUND 250.65 253.15 CAD $ 163.00 168.00
JAPANI YEN 1.47623 1.49623 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.70
CHF 220.86 221.86 CHINESE YUAN 30.00 32.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments