Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 20, 2022).

CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
US $ (O/M)          223.20    225.45   DKK                 28.90    29.00
SAUDIA RIYAL         59.25     59.85   NOK                 20.88    20.98
UAE DIRHAM           63.00     63.63   SEK                 19.82    19.92
EURO                218.50    220.70   AUD $              140.00   142.00
UK POUND            250.65    253.15   CAD $              163.00   168.00
JAPANI YEN         1.47623   1.49623   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.70
CHF                 220.86    221.86   CHINESE YUAN        30.00    32.00
                                      AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00      2.50
