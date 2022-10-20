AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

  • NA also recognises formation of All Parties Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights
BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 03:07pm
Follow us

The National Assembly (NA) passed on Thursday amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, it was reported.

The rules required authorities to seek the NA speaker’s approval prior to arresting a lawmaker. Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani presided over the session today during which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi presented the amendment resolutions.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif proposed that the amendment should also make it mandatory for the speaker or chairman of a committee to issue a production order for a lawmaker who was arrested.

Disputes related to Senate polls: Amendment to ‘Rule 9’ in rules of business proposed

Under the amendments, approval of the speaker shall be required before the arrest and detention of a member on a criminal charge, and no member shall be arrested within the precincts of the assembly.

The production order of an arrested member has also been declared mandatory while the speaker has been authorized to declare parliament lodges or any other suitable place in Islamabad as sub-jail for the arrested member.

Meanwhile, the NA recognized the formation of All Parties Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights. The resolution was tabled by PML-N lawmaker and Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.

The Caucus will work on children's issues mainly education, health, corporal punishment, bonded labor, all form of abuse, etc. Also, work on existing & new laws to create a child-friendly society," the official handle of NA tweeted.

Meanwhile, NA session has been adjourned to meet again on Friday, October 21st.

National Assembly Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business

Comments

1000 characters

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

India’s Modi promises 1mn government jobs as elections loom

Fauji Cement expansion will make it Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer

Hum Network to launch $50mn Pakistan Katalytic Fund

Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

Pak Suzuki announces three-day shutdown of automobile plant

Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

Read more stories