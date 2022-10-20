Spot gold to revisit Sept. 28 low of $1,613.60

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to revisit its Sept. 28 low of $1,613.60 per ounce, as suggested by a pennant.

The pennant has been confirmed, indicating a target around $1,580.

So much of the bounce of from $1,613.60 has been reversed that it is almost impossible to extend towards $1,729.39.

The metal may fail to break $1,614 in its first attempt, as this support may trigger a bounce much weaker than the one that ended at $1,729.39.

Resistance is at $1,629, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,641. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a support at $1,611, near $1,614 (hourly chart).

Spot gold poised to retest support at $1,641

Chances are these supports may work together to temporarily stop the fall, even though the downtrend remains firm within a falling channel.

A break below $1,611 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,565-$1,582 range.