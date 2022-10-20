AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Australian shares end lower as recession fears loom

Reuters Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 01:09pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares snapped two consecutive sessions of gains on Thursday, with mining and tech stocks leading the retreat, as investors turned their attention again to recession signs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1% lower at 6,730.7.

The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday. Market players across the globe flocked towards safe-haven assets like the US dollar and Treasury notes, as fears of the U.S Federal Reserve sticking to its aggressive rate-hike path overshadowed optimism about US corporate earnings.

In Australia, data showing a disappointingly small rise in September jobs supported the case for a slower rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in November.

“A softer labour market also increases the likelihood of a December pause by the RBA, but the Q3 CPI data, which will be out next Wednesday, will be an important factor here,” analysts from ANZ Research said.

Miners led laggards, shedding 2.5% as iron ore prices in China dipped on supply-side pressures.

Sector majors Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals fell between 1.9% and 3.9%.

Banks, healthcare stocks lift Australia shares

Technology stocks followed their Nasdaq peers and closed down 3.8%.

Accounting services provider Xero and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropped 5.2% and 7.9%, respectively. Energy stocks jumped about 3.1%, even as oil prices were mixed in Asian trade.

Woodside Energy emerged as one of the top gainers on the bourse with a 6.2% rise, after the company raised its annual production forecast and posted record quarterly revenue, as it benefited from a jump in energy prices and its merger with BHP Group’s petroleum assets.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.8% to 10,832.

