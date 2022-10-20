Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06229 3.05943 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.48914 3.34557 3.48914 0.08088
Libor 3 Month 4.24257 3.94071 4.24257 0.12388
Libor 6 Month 4.71500 4.45329 4.71500 0.16750
Libor 1 Year 5.33886 5.09843 5.33886 0.29213
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
