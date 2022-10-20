AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

Published 20 Oct, 2022 05:36am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.06229   3.05943   3.07171   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       3.48914   3.34557   3.48914   0.08088
Libor 3 Month       4.24257   3.94071   4.24257   0.12388
Libor 6 Month       4.71500   4.45329   4.71500   0.16750
Libor 1 Year        5.33886   5.09843   5.33886   0.29213
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

