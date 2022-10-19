AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Oct 19, 2022
Copper pushes lower on fears about inflation, recession

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022
LONDON: Copper prices extended losses on Wednesday as soaring inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes fuelled worries about the global economy and metals demand, while a strong dollar also weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had given up 0.9% to $7,356 a tonne by 1015 GMT after dropping 1.9% on Tuesday.

Data showed on Wednesday that British inflation hit a 40-year peak, while a U.S. Federal Reserve official on Tuesday talked about the need for further rate hikes to contain inflation.

“What we are looking at is an environment where recession is imminent, but has not landed. We keep talking about recession and yet there is no recession,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

“That’s adversely influencing sentiment and industrial metals are not going to perform well in that climate.”

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 1.1% to 62,120 yuan ($8,601.85) per tonne.

Copper prices subdued as demand uncertainty offsets supply woes

Also dampening sentiment was a firmer dollar index, which makes metals priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium shed 0.9% to $2,173 per tonne after more inflows of aluminium into LME approved warehouses.

Data on Wednesday showed arrivals of 82,825 tonnes, bringing the surge in LME aluminium inventories so far this month to 70%.

Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to LME-registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Among other metals, nickel dipped 0.1% to $21,850 a tonne and lead eased 1.4% to $1,984.50, but zinc added 0.1% to $2,866 and tin rose 0.2% to $19,480 after Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday they are preparing for a potential ban on tin exports.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper exports

