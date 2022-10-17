AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices subdued as demand uncertainty offsets supply woes

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 10:23am
Follow us

BEIJING: Copper prices struggled to find momentum on Monday as global supply worries countered demand uncertainty stemming from growth slowdown worries and China’s stance on COVID-19 curbs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained as much as 0.7% during the session but soon gave up gains to trade at $7,538.50 a tonne by 0416 GMT.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange held at 62,910 yuan a tonne.

Stocks at warehouses of LME, COMEX, ShFE and Shanghai-bonded warehouses totalled 253,000 tonnes last week, a weekly drop of 12,000 tonnes, according to a report by CITIC Futures.

Total copper production in Chile, the world’s top copper producer, fell 10.2% in August to 415,500 tonnes.

Tight supplies, better demand in China, and an open import arbitrage buoyed the Yangshan import copper premium to $142.50 a tonne on Friday, the highest since March 2014. But, uncertainty around demand prevailed as the world’s top metal consumer China’s zero-COVID policy persisted.

Copper prices slid on firmer dollar, China’s COVID flare-ups

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the country’s COVID-19 stance when he kicked off a Communist Party Congress on Sunday, against market expectations of an easing in such curbs.

Imminent changes in the current COVID-19 policy is not expected, UBS Investment Bank Research said in a note, adding that it expected restrictions to be eased significantly after the National People’s Congress in March 2023.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong also slid. Meanwhile, recession fears amid global central banks’ aggressive monetary policy also dented copper’s rally. Copper is often used as an economic indicator.

Among other metals, ShFE aluminium slid 1% at 18,420 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.8% to 180,780 yuan a tonne, while zinc was down 0.4% to 24,535 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium lost 0.8% to $2,288 a tonne, zinc declined 0.9% to $2,915 a tonne, and lead slid 0.6% to $2,028.50 a tonne.

LME copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices subdued as demand uncertainty offsets supply woes

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories