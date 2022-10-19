AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits near seven-week high on weather woes, India tax fears

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:07pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Wednesday rose to their highest level in nearly seven weeks, as fears of higher Indian import taxes and heavy rains hurting production fuelled buying.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 109 ringgit, or 2.72%, to 4,120 ringgit ($873.25) a tonne.

Palm rose for a fourth consecutive session, hitting its highest since Sept. 1.

“The market was supported this week by a potential higher Indian import tax leading consumers to cover some requirements,” said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd in Kuala Lumpur.

India is examining whether there is a need to raise palm oil import taxes, government and trade sources said, as part of efforts by the world’s biggest vegetable oil importer to help millions of its farmers reeling from lower oilseed prices.

Palm jumps to highest close in almost seven weeks

Palm oil prices were also supported by rainstorms curbing production and disrupting logistics in East Malaysia and Indonesia’s Central Kalimanta, Cultrera said.

Flooding and forecasts of heavy rains in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia have stoked worries about disruption to harvesting activities and hurting supply in the world’s largest producers.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits near seven-week high on weather woes, India tax fears

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories