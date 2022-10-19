AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Oct 19, 2022
All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Dr. Arif Alvi, H.E President of Pakistan

Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
TEXT: It’s heartening to note that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is organizing the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. I am pleased to know that this year, the All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022 theme is “Sustainability, Technology & Transformation.

As you are aware, COVID-19 has significantly changed the functioning of businesses and it has also redefined the key parameters for successful organizations. Successful businesses have moved away from only creating profits for shareholders to focus on sustainability and long-term value creation, for the organization, shareholders and society at large. For this purpose, financial leaders must take decisive actions to ensure that their organizations are resilient and try to move beyond “recovering” towards “thriving” in the long run.

Today, business organizations need to be more cognizant of their responsibilities to adopt sustainable and environment-friendly business processes while achieving their financial targets. In the future, this will include reporting on measures that the company is undertaking to protect biodiversity in their business operations.

I am sure, this conference will lead to a better understanding among the accounting professionals about the responsibility of finance professionals for sustainable growth of their respective organizations. We must also acknowledge the fact that reorganization and restructuring of businesses are inevitable in the post-pandemic period. Without proper valuation, the aspect of value-addition at organizational as well as national level will be a tough nut to crack. In this regard, Pakistan is fully committed to create a business-friendly environment on such lines which drive the economy on the path to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Finally, I would like to congratulate and thank the entire team of ICAP for successfully organizing this event. ICAP, being the premier accountancy body, has an important role to play in strengthening the regulatory framework of Pakistan by helping ensure transparency and accountability and promoting sustainable business practices. I wish all the participants a fruitful and intellectually stimulating conference, which, I am sure would generate useful and multifaceted ideas for finance and economic professionals across country.

