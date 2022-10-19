AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Power Cement-         30.06.2022       Nil                                     28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Presence Shares       Year End                                                 10.00.A.M        28.10.2022
                                                                                  AGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.

