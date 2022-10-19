KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Power Cement- 30.06.2022 Nil 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Presence Shares Year End 10.00.A.M 28.10.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.

