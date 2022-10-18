Helicopter carrying pilgrims crashes in India, killing six

NEW DELHI: A helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in India’s Himalayan region crashed on Tuesday, killing all six on board, a police official said.

Two pilots and four pilgrims died in the crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand, its police chief, Ashok Kumar, told Reuters by telephone, adding that a rescue team had been sent to the site.

Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed smoke billowing from a spot nestled in between some hills, surrounded by dark clouds.

India’s main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march

It is too early to determine the cause of the accident, but poor weather could be a factor, Kumar added. Kedarnath is a key pilgrimage site that shuts every winter.