AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,850 Increased By 95 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,435 Increased By 11.3 (0.07%)
Brent oil neutral in $91.22-$93 range

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2022 09:17am
Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $91.22-$93 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract is stuck in the range and an expanding wedge.

Following its several failures to break $91.22, it has a better chance of bouncing to $93.

However, the main downtrend from $98.75 remains intact, which is riding on a wave c that could travel to $90.42 or a much lower level of $87.52.

The wedge itself is a bearish continuation pattern. The favoured scenario is, a bounce towards $93 followed by a resumption of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, oil still lingers over a rising trendline from $15.98.

It is observed that there are four black candlesticks and only one white candle from Oct. 10.

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

This formation surely represents a bearish market sentiment.

It won’t be long before oil breaks the trendline and falls towards $83.63.

A falling channel remains intact, which indicates a lower target of $77.56.

Brent crude oil

