AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Drain water out of flood-hit areas, PM tells provincial authorities

APP Published 18 Oct, 2022 06:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed to take urgent steps for discharge of water from the flood-hit areas to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The prime minister issued the instructions during his day-long visit to the flood-hit areas of Sohbatpur and Khuzdar districts to review the arrangements of relief and rehabilitation.

PM Shehbaz proposed taking on board the water engineers and hydrologists to recommend suggestions in line with the post-flood studies.

He feared that epidemics and communicable diseases could become a big challenge if the water took months to recede. He directed to ensure availability of drinking water among the flood-affected people. For next crop season, he said, arrangements for the distribution of seeds to locals were in progress.

Continued global support sought at US roundtable moot: PM to announce flood recovery plan on 24th

He mentioned that Rs 5 billion had been disbursed among the flood victims of Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Programme, as each household was given Rs 25,000 to meet their needs.

The prime minister said to facilitate the flood-struck population, the government had exempted charging of 300 units in electricity bills during August and September.

The Balochistan chief secretary briefed the prime minister about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities carried out in the flood-hit areas of the province.

He highlighted that a model school, as per the direction of the prime minister, would be built soon in Sohbatpur. PM Shehbaz Sharif, during his previous visit to Sohbatpur, had assured the students at a makeshift school that the government would soon construct a model school equipped with modern facilities. The chief secretary said heavy machinery was at work in five districts of Balochistan to rebuild infrastructure and clear pathways damaged by the floods. It was told that regular sprays were being carried out to contain any possibility of epidemics in the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Flood hit areas Floods in Pakistan Drain water provincial authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Drain water out of flood-hit areas, PM tells provincial authorities

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories