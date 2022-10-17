UK parliament speaker grants urgent question on Kwarteng sacking

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt will on Monday answer an urgent question in parliament on the sacking of former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, after a request by the opposition Labour Party.

Labour had asked Prime Minister Liz Truss to make a statement “on the replacement of the Chancellor of the Exchequer during the current economic situation”, but it is up to the government to decide which minister they send to speak.

UK PM Liz Truss’s news conference after finance minister sacked

Truss’s office said Mordaunt, who is in charge of managing government business in parliament, would answer.

The statement is expected at 1430 GMT and will delay by around 45 minutes a fiscal announcement due from Kwarteng’s replacement Jeremy Hunt.