Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2022
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2022 01:41pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin’s forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

Fighting

  • The gunmen who killed 11 and wounded 15 at a Russian military training camp in the small town of Soloti, close to the Ukrainian border, were from Tajikistan and had opened fire after an argument over religion, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on YouTube.

  • No civilians were killed in the attack at the military base but many soldiers were killed or wounded, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said

  • Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, Zelenskiy said. Russian missiles and drones are continuing to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties, he said.

  • Ukrainian forces shelling damaged the administration building in the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk region, Russian-backed administration of the city said

  • Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

  • Belarus said the first convoys of Russian servicemen, part of a “regional grouping” of troops, had arrived in the country. President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

  • Ukrainian engineers have restored “much needed” back-up power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling robbed it of access to external electricity twice in the past week, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said.

  • Zelenskiy said almost 65,000 Russians had been killed so far since the Feb. 24 invasion, a figure far higher than Moscow’s official Sept. 21 estimate of 5,937 dead.

Economy, diplomacy

  • Elon Musk said his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for “good deeds”, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so.

The service has helped civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia.

  • Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine away from the front lines will complicate the dire economic situation facing the country, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said.

