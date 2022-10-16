US ambassador summoned over Biden N-remark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned United States Ambassador Donald Blome and conveyed a strong demarche over President Joe Biden’s statement in which he had stated that “may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan having had nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem called in US Ambassador Blome to deliver a demarche on the recent remarks made by US President Joe Biden on 14th October during a Congressional Campaign Committee reception.

“Pakistan’s disappointment and concern was conveyed to the US envoy on the unwarranted remarks, which were not based on ground reality or facts,” he said, adding that it was made clear that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear programme and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency].

Without naming any country, the spokesperson added that the US ambassador was also conveyed that the real threat to international peace and security was posed by violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents without any accountability, and arms race between leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb the regional balance.

“It was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace,” the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, issued by the PM House, also reacted to Biden’s statement and rejected the “unnecessary” remarks.

“Pakistan rejects the remarks reportedly made by the US President, which are factually incorrect and misleading,” the prime minister said.

Over the past decades, he added that Pakistan has proven be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein, its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system.

“Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security,” he said.

The prime minister also stated that the real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra nationalism, violation of human rights in regions that are struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance.

He added that Pakistan and the US have a long history of friendly and mutually-beneficial relationship. “At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments. It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security,” he added.

Earlier addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, President Joe Biden said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”. “And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” according to the transcript of Biden’s address which is also available on the White House’s website.

