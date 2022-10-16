AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
Electricity price reduced by Rs4.25: minister

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said electricity price had been reduced by Rs4.25 in October on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The prices have been reduced in terms of fuel charges adjustment,” she said in a news statement.

The minister said it was a “big relief” for the public from PM Shehbaz.

She said it had been decided to continue the same quarterly adjustment which was charged in the electricity bills for September. The initiative was taken keeping in view the burden of rising prices of electricity on the public, she added. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority announced the decision regarding fourth quarterly adjustment for the fiscal year 2021-22 on October 14, 2022.

