AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 81.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.77%)
FCCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-9.03%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
GTECH 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
TREET 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 128.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.73%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 16,001 Decreased By -95.1 (-0.59%)
KSE100 42,017 Increased By 9.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,579 Increased By 8.9 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks drop at open

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2022 12:50pm
Follow us

LONDON: European stock markets opened lower Thursday, mirroring Asian losses before key US inflation data that could determine the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6 percent to 6,788.85 points, one day before the end of the Bank of England’s emergency bond-purchasing drive that sought to calm post-budget turmoil.

European stocks extend losses at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 12,135.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 5,790.48, compared with the closing levels on Wednesday.

Asian equities also fell and the dollar maintained its strength before the crucial US inflation release.

Meanwhile, the BoE will on Friday halt its short-term bond-buying support, which is aimed at quelling market volatility triggered by Britain’s recent debt-fuelled budget.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks drop at open

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

Half the world unprepared for disasters: UN

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession

Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Read more stories