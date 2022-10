LONDON: European stock markets fell further at the open on Tuesday as investors worry that massive hikes to interest rates will tip the global economy into recession.

European shares subdued amid growth concerns, geopolitical tensions

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.7 percent to 6,913.13 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.8 percent to 12,174.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 5,792.35.