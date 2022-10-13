Gas, condensate discovered in Sanghar

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a gas and condensate discovery from exploration well Shahpur Chakar North X-1, in Block 2568-18 (Gambat South), located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province.

Block 2568-18 (Gambat South) EL is operated by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 65 percent working interest (WI) along with its Joint Venture Partners Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) and Asia Resources Oil Limited (AROL) with 25 percent and 10 percent WI, respectively.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the exploration well Shahpur Chakar North X-1 was drilled to a depth of 3,560m to test the hydrocarbon potential of Massive Sand of Lower Goru Formation.

Based on the wire line logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified inside the target reservoirs. Initial testing in the Massive Sand (Deep) interval of Lower Goru Formation flowed 15.2 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas along with condensate of 321 Barrels per Day (BPD) at a Flowing Wellhead Pressure (FWHP) of 3,061 psig on a 32/64” choke.

This discovery will add hydrocarbon reserves of PPL and joint venture partners, contribute in reducing the energy demand and supply gap in the country, and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production, PPL said.

