AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Gas, condensate discovered in Sanghar

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 07:09am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a gas and condensate discovery from exploration well Shahpur Chakar North X-1, in Block 2568-18 (Gambat South), located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province.

Block 2568-18 (Gambat South) EL is operated by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 65 percent working interest (WI) along with its Joint Venture Partners Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) and Asia Resources Oil Limited (AROL) with 25 percent and 10 percent WI, respectively.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the exploration well Shahpur Chakar North X-1 was drilled to a depth of 3,560m to test the hydrocarbon potential of Massive Sand of Lower Goru Formation.

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Based on the wire line logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified inside the target reservoirs. Initial testing in the Massive Sand (Deep) interval of Lower Goru Formation flowed 15.2 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas along with condensate of 321 Barrels per Day (BPD) at a Flowing Wellhead Pressure (FWHP) of 3,061 psig on a 32/64” choke.

This discovery will add hydrocarbon reserves of PPL and joint venture partners, contribute in reducing the energy demand and supply gap in the country, and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production, PPL said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh gas reserves Pakistan Petroleum Limited gas discovery Sanghar

Comments

1000 characters

Gas, condensate discovered in Sanghar

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories