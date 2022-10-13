JI rejects idea of LG polls in phases

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has categorically opposed the suggestion for phase-wise local bodies elections in the megacity and demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure holding free and fair elections across Karachi on October 23.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Wednesday, he asked the ECP to deploy the army and Rangers to ensure transparency and law and order on the polling day.

Engr Naeemur Rehman lambasted PPP leader Saeed Ghani for his comments that Karachiites were responsible for civic and infrastructure issues of the megacity.

He opined that Ghani was trying to shift the onus of responsibility from the government. He said the citizens were not responsible for street crime, load shedding, water tanker mafia, sewerage issues and broken roads but these matters fall in the ambit of government.

The JI Karachi chief said that Saeed Ghani has also accused Karachiites for making a big hue and cry on the issues of the megacity. He said this is the mindset of feudalism that wants to gradually ‘capture’ Karachi.

He added that the PPP government in Sindh has heavily politicized the police department. As a result, police officials are efficient in minting money but inefficient when it comes to fighting crime.

He urged the election commission to bring in contingents of police and FC from Punjab and KPK if the Sindh government shows a shortage of police personnel.

He warned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of a public backlash if the PPP doesn’t shun its ‘conspiracies’ against the local government elections.

He directed his party workers and candidates to brace for October 23 elections.

The JI leader announced a women convention on October 14 at New MA Jinnah Road in connection with October 23 local government elections. He hoped that it would be a historical convention.

He also demanded of the government to recruit Karachiites in the police department and ensure transparency in police.

