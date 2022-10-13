AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI rejects idea of LG polls in phases

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has categorically opposed the suggestion for phase-wise local bodies elections in the megacity and demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure holding free and fair elections across Karachi on October 23.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Wednesday, he asked the ECP to deploy the army and Rangers to ensure transparency and law and order on the polling day.

Engr Naeemur Rehman lambasted PPP leader Saeed Ghani for his comments that Karachiites were responsible for civic and infrastructure issues of the megacity.

He opined that Ghani was trying to shift the onus of responsibility from the government. He said the citizens were not responsible for street crime, load shedding, water tanker mafia, sewerage issues and broken roads but these matters fall in the ambit of government.

The JI Karachi chief said that Saeed Ghani has also accused Karachiites for making a big hue and cry on the issues of the megacity. He said this is the mindset of feudalism that wants to gradually ‘capture’ Karachi.

He added that the PPP government in Sindh has heavily politicized the police department. As a result, police officials are efficient in minting money but inefficient when it comes to fighting crime.

He urged the election commission to bring in contingents of police and FC from Punjab and KPK if the Sindh government shows a shortage of police personnel.

He warned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of a public backlash if the PPP doesn’t shun its ‘conspiracies’ against the local government elections.

He directed his party workers and candidates to brace for October 23 elections.

The JI leader announced a women convention on October 14 at New MA Jinnah Road in connection with October 23 local government elections. He hoped that it would be a historical convention.

He also demanded of the government to recruit Karachiites in the police department and ensure transparency in police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Saeed Ghani LG polls ECP Karachiites Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

JI rejects idea of LG polls in phases

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories