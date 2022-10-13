AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany forecasts recession, soaring inflation in 2023

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

FRANKFURT: Germany’s output will contract 0.4 percent next year and inflation is expected to hit seven percent, the government forecast Wednesday, as Europe’s top economy battles soaring energy prices following Russia’s gas shutdown.

“We are currently experiencing a serious energy crisis, which threatens to become an economic and social crisis,” warned Economy Minister Robert Habeck, as he unveiled the official autumn economic forecasts. Germany, along with the rest of Europe, is facing skyrocketing prices — particularly of energy — after Moscow shut off crucial fossil fuel supplies as tensions soar over its war in Ukraine.

Its economy is still set to register growth of 1.4 percent in 2022, according to the government forecasts, after having enjoyed a post-pandemic rebound earlier in the year.

But it will shrink 0.4 percent in 2023, with the economy ministry saying the “central reason” for the downgrade from forecasts earlier this year was “the halt to Russian gas supplies”. High energy prices are acting as “a brake on industrial production — above all in energy-intensive sectors”.

energy prices Robert Habeck Russia’s gas

Comments

1000 characters

Germany forecasts recession, soaring inflation in 2023

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories