AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China needs $17 trillion in investments to meet climate goals, World Bank says

Reuters Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 08:44pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

WASHINGTON: China needs up to $17 trillion in additional investments for green infrastructure and technology in the power and transport sectors to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, a new World Bank report on China's climate and development challenges found.

The report, one of a new series of Country Climate and Development Reports, said China - the world's second-largest economy - would need private investment to cover the immense price tag and unleash the needed innovations.

Climate change poses a significant threat to China, especially its densely populated and economically critical low-lying coastal cities, and unabated climate change could cut its economic output by 0.5% to 2.3% as early as 2030, according to the report, which was released on Wednesday.

"China's long-term growth prospects are increasingly dependent on rebalancing the economy from infrastructure investment to innovation, from exports to domestic consumption, and from state-led to market-driven allocation of resources," said Manuela Ferro, the World Bank's vice president for East Asia and the Pacific.

World Bank's Malpass, IMF's Georgieva see rising risks of global recession

It would also be impossible to reach global climate goals without China transitioning to a low-carbon economy, the report said, noting that China emits 27% of global carbon dioxide and a third of the world's greenhouse gasses.

"This transition will require a massive shift in resources, innovation and new technologies to enhance energy efficiency and resource productivity," the report said.

At the same time, it said China could leverage existing advantanges, including higher returns on production of low-carbon technologies, a high domestic savings rate and a leadership position in green finance.

But it said private-sector participation was "crucial" to ensure China's path to carbon neutrality, and underscored the need for a more predictable regulatory environment and better access to markets and finance.

World Bank climate change green infrastructure

Comments

1000 characters

China needs $17 trillion in investments to meet climate goals, World Bank says

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

Govt reviews Swat situation, decides to assist KP in curbing terrorist activities

Winning streak ends: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan's democratically elected civilian govt 'primary interlocutor' in bilateral ties: US

PM Shehbaz arrives in Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

inDrive to expand operations in five more cities in Pakistan

Biden vows consequences for US-Saudi relations after OPEC decision

Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda

Read more stories