AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
ANL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.16%)
AVN 81.71 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.09%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.54%)
EFERT 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
EPCL 58.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.31%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.35%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.92%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.02%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 31.9 (0.76%)
BR30 16,166 Decreased By -271.3 (-1.65%)
KSE100 42,056 Decreased By -99 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,593 Decreased By -30 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India halts cough syrup production at factory linked to Gambia deaths

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 12:19pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have halted production of cough syrup at a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a state minister said on Wednesday, after a WHO report that the medicine may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.

The health minister in Haryana state, Anil Vij, told Reuters partner ANI that authorities inspected a Maiden factory near the town of Sonipat in the state and found 12 violations of good practices.

Production was ordered stopped, Vij said. The WHO said last week that laboratory analysis of four Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - had “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Gambian police, in a preliminary investigation report on Tuesday, said that the deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury was linked to the cough syrups made in India and imported via a US-based company. It is one of the worst such incidents involving drugs from India, often dubbed a “pharmacy of the world”.

News website Moneycontrol earlier quoted the Haryana drugs controller as saying in a report that Maiden did not perform quality testing of propylene glycol, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, while certain batches of propylene glycol did not have the manufacturing and expiry dates.

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups.

Maiden executive Naresh Kumar Goyal declined to comment.

He told Reuters last week that the company was trying to find out from its buyer what had happened in Gambia.

Maiden says on its web site it has an annual production capacity of 2.2 million syrup bottles, 600 million capsules, 18 million injections, 300,000 ointment tubes and 1.2 billion tablets at three factories.

It said it sells its products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The cough syrups had been approved for export only to Gambia, India says, although the WHO says they may have gone elsewhere through informal markets.

India’s health ministry said last week that samples of all four Maiden products that had been exported to Gambia had been sent for testing to a federal laboratory and the results would “guide the further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/to be received from WHO.”

Health ministry officials and the WHO did not respond to requests for comment.

India WHO Gambia Indian authorities Maiden Pharmaceuticals Naresh Kumar Goyal

Comments

1000 characters

India halts cough syrup production at factory linked to Gambia deaths

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories