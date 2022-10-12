AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
ANL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.16%)
AVN 81.71 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.09%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.54%)
EFERT 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
EPCL 58.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.31%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.35%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.92%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.02%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 31.9 (0.76%)
BR30 16,166 Decreased By -271.3 (-1.65%)
KSE100 42,056 Decreased By -99 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,593 Decreased By -30 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks languish near recent lows on COVID policy woes

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 12:02pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses on Wednesday to hover around recent lows, as Beijing’s repeated vows to stick with its zero-COVID strategy dented sentiment, even as data showed China’s loan growth beat expectations.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index had lost 1.4% by the end of the morning session, hitting its lowest since March 2020, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.2%.

** The Hang Seng Index declined 2%, hovering around 11-year lows, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index retreated 2.1%.

** Asian stocks wallowed at two-year lows, after a strengthening dollar, instability in the U.K. bond market, and upcoming US inflation data spelled a wild session on Wall Street and further volatility for investors.

** China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to avoid losing control over local coronavirus outbreaks, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party warned in commentary for the third straight day.

** “Lying flat is not to be advised, and to win (the COVID battle) while lying flat is not possible,” People’s Daily wrote.

** Big Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai have tightened preventive measures in recent days as domestic case numbers surge.

Hong Kong stocks close lower again

** Healthcare firms lost 2.8%, consumer staples went down 2.3%, and tourism-related companies plunged 3%.

** New bank lending in China nearly doubled in September from the previous month and far exceeded expectations after the central bank acted to spur an economy weakened by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

** “Chinese A-shares went lower despite positive credit data, it shows that market sentiment is quite weak,” said Wang Mengying, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures.

** She said consumer services-related shares led the decline, indicating that pandemic control had become the main worry for investors.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants plunged 3.3%, and casino operators slumped 5%.

** Index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan were down more than 4% each to become the biggest drags on the Hang Seng.

Hong Kong stocks China stock

Comments

1000 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks languish near recent lows on COVID policy woes

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories