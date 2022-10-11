Hong Kong stocks close lower again

AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
AFP Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 02:03pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank again Tuesday as traders remained spooked by central bank interest rate hikes to tame inflation, with many fearing they will send major economies into recession.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.23 percent, or 384.30 points, to 16,832.36 – ending below 17,000 for the first time since 2011.

But the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.19 percent, or 5.65 points, to 2,979.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.61 percent, or 11.50 points, to 1,882.00.

