Oct 12, 2022
India’s RBI likely sold dollars to support rupee

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 10:30am
Photo: REUTERS
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India is likely selling dollars via state-run banks on Wednesday to support the rupee, which slid to a record low earlier this week, traders told Reuters.

The rupee was last trading at 82.3225, barely changed from 82.3125 in the previous session.

The local unit has traded in a narrow 6 paisa range so far, as it did on Tuesday when the RBI likely sold dollars at around the 82.38-82.40 levels and received in forwards.

India’s RBI sells dollars as Indian rupee hits record low on US rate hike fears

It was “quite evident” the RBI had decided to not let the rupee depreciate further “at least for the moment,” said one of the traders who suspected the intervention.

The rupee’s Asian peers were mostly lower on Wednesday, bogged down by the US Federal Reserve rate outlook.

