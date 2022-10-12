AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Malala visits Pakistan on 10th anniversary of Taliban shooting

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2022 06:16am
KARACHI: Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday returned to her native Pakistan to meet flood victims, 10 years after a Taliban assassination attempt against her.

Her visit — only the second since she was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment — comes as thousands of people protested in her home town, where the same militant group is once again on the rise.

Yousafzai was just 15 years old when the Pakistani Taliban — an independent group that shares a common ideology with the Afghan Taliban — shot her in the head over her campaign for girls’ education.

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

On Tuesday, two days after the 10th anniversary of the attack, she landed in Karachi, from where she will travel to areas devastated by unprecedented monsoon flooding.

