CM urged to improve Karachi’s infrastructure urgently

KARACHI: Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) SM Muneer and its President Zubair Tufail have urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to improve the infrastructure of Karachi immediately.

They said that Karachi is passing through the worst period of its history as the situation regarding sanitation, infrastructure, transportation and now law and order has reached the lowest level.

The UBG leaders also requested the chief minister to take strict action against the water tanker mafia which has ruined the entire Karachi and now it has started providing unhealthy and contaminated water to Karachi.

They also suggested upgrading the Department of Fire Brigade with the latest technologies and equipment without any delay.

