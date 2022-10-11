AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

12 major generals including DG ISPR promoted to rank of lieutenant general

  • Major general Babar Iftikhar also promoted to the rank of lieutenant general
BR Web Desk Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 05:33pm
Follow us

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced Tuesday that 12 major generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

The current director-general of the ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has also been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah, and Major General Nouman Zakaria are among those promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

ISPR said that Major General Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulriz, and Major General Syed Amir Raza were also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

According to ISPR, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Munir Afsar, Major General Yusuf Jamal and Major General Kashif Nazir are among those promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar

Comments

1000 characters

12 major generals including DG ISPR promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

Pakistan handed Afridi boost ahead of T20 World Cup

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Equities, oil prices slump on recession fears

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-hit regions

Read more stories