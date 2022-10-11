12 major generals including DG ISPR promoted to rank of lieutenant general

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced Tuesday that 12 major generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

The current director-general of the ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has also been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah, and Major General Nouman Zakaria are among those promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

ISPR said that Major General Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulriz, and Major General Syed Amir Raza were also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

According to ISPR, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Munir Afsar, Major General Yusuf Jamal and Major General Kashif Nazir are among those promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.