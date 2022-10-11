AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
Son of FBR’s ex-member nominated in drug smuggling case

Muhammad Ali Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Exports (CCE) has nominated the son of former Member FBR in the methamphetamine (ICE) smuggling case.

The accused Humair Qureshi, who is said to be a son of former Member FBR, has been nominated by CCE in an interim challan. Sources said that the FBR department had initially excluded the name of accused Humair in FIR. Later, the CCE has nominated accused Humair in the interim challan of the methamphetamine (ICE) smuggling case after three months.

M/s Qtinity electronically filed a Goods Declaration for two containers destined for M/S Melbourne Australia through their authorized clearing agent M/s AL KASIB and declared the description of the goods as pink salt with a declared value of US$ 37796.94.

The WeBOC system allowed loading under the yellow channel on the basis of the profile of the exporter but the same was put for examination by AC examination PICT, due to the risky nature of the goods.

Accordingly, the containers were arranged for examination at the PICT yard which led to the recovery of 47 kilograms of methamphetamine (ICE). The market value of seized methamphetamine (ICE) is estimated to be around Rs. 470 million. Two accused Fida and Taha were arrested while the accused Humair was an absconder in this case.

