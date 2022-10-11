KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Khyber Tobacco 30.6.2022 Nil 315.448 65.62 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to Company Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M 28.10.2022. AGM ICC Industries 30.6.2022 Nil 3.278 0.11 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M 28.10.2022 AGM Pace Pakistan Limited 30.6.2022 Nil (418.439) (2.22) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 11.00.A.M 28.10.2022 AGM Sitara Peroxide 30.6.2022 Nil (341.911) (6.19) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M 28.10.2022 AGM Salman Noman 30.6.2022 Nil (27.813) (6.23) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 TO Enterprises Limited Year Ended 02.00.P.M 28.10.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022