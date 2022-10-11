Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Khyber Tobacco 30.6.2022 Nil 315.448 65.62 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
Company Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M 28.10.2022.
AGM
ICC Industries 30.6.2022 Nil 3.278 0.11 28.10.2022 22.10.2022 to
Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M 28.10.2022
AGM
Pace Pakistan
Limited 30.6.2022 Nil (418.439) (2.22) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 to
(Unconsolidated) Year Ended 11.00.A.M 28.10.2022
AGM
Sitara Peroxide 30.6.2022 Nil (341.911) (6.19) 28.10.2022 22.10.2022
Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M 28.10.2022
AGM
Salman Noman 30.6.2022 Nil (27.813) (6.23) 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 TO
Enterprises
Limited Year Ended 02.00.P.M 28.10.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments