Oct 11, 2022
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Khyber Tobacco         30.6.2022       Nil          315.448         65.62      28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
Company Limited        Year Ended                                              11.00.A.M       28.10.2022.
                                                                               AGM
ICC Industries         30.6.2022       Nil          3.278           0.11       28.10.2022    22.10.2022 to
Limited                Year Ended                                              10.30.A.M        28.10.2022
                                                                                                       AGM
Pace Pakistan 
Limited                30.6.2022       Nil          (418.439)       (2.22)     28.10.2022    21.10.2022 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year Ended                                              11.00.A.M        28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Sitara Peroxide        30.6.2022       Nil          (341.911)       (6.19)     28.10.2022       22.10.2022
Limited                Year Ended                                              03.00.P.M        28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
Salman Noman           30.6.2022       Nil          (27.813)        (6.23)     28.10.2022    21.10.2022 TO
Enterprises 
Limited                Year Ended                                              02.00.P.M        28.10.2022
                                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

