Pakistan

Punjab ACE refused to hand over record of case against Rana Sana: ICT Police

APP Published 10 Oct, 2022 08:30pm
Follow us

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said on Monday that the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team had refused to hand over the record of the case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, APP reported.

"The arrest warrant was properly received at the police station, with noting down of details about the arrival and departure (of the ACE team)," the ICT Police said on its Twitter handle.

"The Punjab ACE did not adopt a clear stand though it was told to act in a legal way," the ICat police said, adding that it would take action in the (instant) case in accordance with all the legal procedures as it it was always ready to comply with the orders of all courts.

Elahi warns Sanaullah of arrest in Model Town case

The Islamabad police appealed to the officers of Punjab ACE to settle the legal matters as per law and avoid issuing wrong statements over the matter.

"Misstatements might create hurdles in cooperation among institutions on administrative affairs, and it reserved the right to initiate legal proceedings on the matter," it added.

Earlier, an ACE team complained of non-cooperation from the police officials at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station after it failed to arrest Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case.

Kohsar police refuse to arrest Rana Sana

The ACE's officials said that the ICT police officials did not comply with the court orders.

On Saturday, a Rawalpindi civil court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the minister and directed relevant authorities to arrest Sanaullah and present him for the investigation.

Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar passed the orders, which said that Sanaullah was nominated in a first information report (FIR). The order further said that Sanaullah's arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

