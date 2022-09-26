AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Sep 26, 2022
Pakistan

Elahi warns Sanaullah of arrest in Model Town case

NNI Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday warned Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest in the Model Town case.

Addressing the party workers, CM Elahi claimed that PML-N leader Ishaq Dar could not return to Pakistan as cases against him [CM Elahi] are not over yet. “We will oust Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad on the call of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan”, said Pervaiz Elahi.

Expressing his concern over the alleged audio of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, CM Elahi said that he is disappointed over Maryam’s statement against him [CM Elahi]. He further said, “I got to know the real face of PML-N leadership that is why I and Moonis Elahi opted to stand by Imran Khan”.

