AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood victims: Indonesian medical team arrives in Karachi

Press Release Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: Following the relief assistance delivered to Pakistan on 26 September 2022 by the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Social Affairs and Head of the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the Government of the Republic of Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to assist Pakistan in managing the impacts of flood-disaster, by sending medical team to Pakistan and other logistics.

On Friday, 7 October 2022, Garuda Indonesia Airways with flight No GA 7540 landed at Jinnah International Airport at 9.30AM bringing the Indonesian medical team and another logistics weighing 32 tons. The medical team consists of 29 medical personnel ranging from doctors, nurses, nutritionists, and midwives, including dermatologists, pediatricians, nutritionists, and pharmacists. The logistics also comprise medicine packages.

The medical team was welcomed by the Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, along with the Minister of Social Welfare Department of Sindh Province, Muhammad Sajid Jokhio, representatives from Pakistan NDMA, and Sindh Ministry of Health.

Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi, the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), and Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, have been in close coordination with MDNA and the Sindh Ministry of Health for the deployment of the Indonesian medical team in Mirpur Khas district and Bin Qasim tent city in Malir district, Karachi, for total 1 (one) month service. The Team will assist its Pakistani counterparts in providing medical services to thousands of the victims of flood disasters living in tents in those areas.

The Indonesian medical team is scheduled to serve in the Mirpur Khas district to provide health services in fixed and mobile health units. Afterward, the team will move to a tent city in Bin Qasim, Malir district in Karachi to provide health services in the Indonesian medical tents erected by the Indonesian National Disaster Management (BNPP)’s advanced team earlier.

The Indonesian Delegation that accompanied the delivery of the humanitarian assistance this time, led by the Deputy of Logistics and Equipment from the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Zaherman Muabezi, with its medical team members coming from the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Armed Forces, Police, Andalas University, and Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center (MDMC).

This humanitarian work is a follow-up to the directive from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for Indonesia to help Pakistani people facing the calamity of flood disaster.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

flood victims Floods in Pakistan Indonesian medical team

Comments

1000 characters

Flood victims: Indonesian medical team arrives in Karachi

FO rules out any theft of diplomatic cipher

Power for zero-rated sectors: MoF asked to arrange funds

Oil jumps 4pc to 5-week high lifted by OPEC+ output cut

US bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum

Exemption to capacity payment cut: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of ignoring PM’s orders

UN seeks more money for poor states

POS integration mandatory by 10th: FBR notifies list of 85 unregistered retailers

SPI inflation up 0.29pc WoW

12 uplift projects worth Rs599bn approved by Ecnec

New leaked audiotape reveals IK’s ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq’ anti-PDM strategy

Read more stories