BQATI elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Abdul Rasheed Jan mohammad has been elected president of Bin Qasim Association (BQATI) for the years 2022-23.

The BQATI managing committee met in its office to elect the office-bearers for the coming year, 2022-23 and elected un-opposed Abdul Rasheed Jan mohammad for the slot of president while Usman Ahmed and Ashraf Bhawany were chosen unopposed to the positions of senior vice president and vice president, respectively.

Usman Ahmed, Ashraf Bhawany, Naveed Shakoor, Mohib Moulvi, Bilal Barkat, Muhmmad Imran Panawala were elected to the Managing Committee for the term 2022-2024.

