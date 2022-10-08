11th edition of ‘Bank of The Future Forum’ 12th

KARACHI: NdcTech, a leading IT & consulting firm providing transformational services for the banking sector globally and Temenos to co-host the 11th edition of Bank of The Future Forum.

It is one of the largest financial conferences in the world, happening on 12th October 2022 at Marriott Hotel Karachi. With over 20 global speakers initiating insightful conversations, this event welcomes more than 500 banking professionals, influencers, decision makers, regulators, fintech’s, analysts, and media.

This will be the first onsite event after a break of three years due to the pandemic and the entire banking community of Pakistan is looking forward to connecting once again in person through this forum. The theme of the event revolves around trending topics in the banking industry, such as composable banking, digital banking, cloud banking, payments, etc.

It will also include insightful panel discussions featuring thought leaders from the Pakistani banking industry who will shed light on the Pivotal trends in Banking. Exciting product demonstrations will also be presented at the conference such as buy now pay later, core banking upgrade, & loan origination.

Various Fintech companies such as HID Global, Huawei, Validata, Abris Consulting, & ACI Worldwide will be showcasing their innovative products and offerings to the attendees. As the main organizers and hosts; Ammara Masood, CEO of NdcTech, Asif Peer, CEO and Managing Director of Systems Limited, and John Schlesinger, Chief Enterprise Architect, Temenos will be sharing their insights on the future of banking in Pakistan.

