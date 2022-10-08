AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Oct 08, 2022
TDAP to hold ‘engineering & healthcare’ show next year

Published 08 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) after a successful 1st edition of EHCS 22 will organize its 2nd edition named as Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show 2023 which will be held at Expo Center Lahore from Feb 23-25, 2023 in the central city of Punjab, Lahore.

The delegates from across 56 countries of Africa, Central Asian Republics, Middle East, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and China are going to be a healthy part of this exhibition. It will have 24 product categories which will range from national engineering to dynamic health sectors.

This year, EHCS 2023 has received 70 applications so far from different sectors of Engineering and Healthcare which have reserved more than 110 stalls in three halls of Lahore Expo center. The main participation so far is from cutlery and crockery sector, furniture sector, pharmaceutical, surgical and dental instruments, construction material, handicrafts etc.

The international marketing has been started and many buyers who attended its 1st editions have confirmed to visit the exhibition. The factory/unit visits are also planned which will be executed on 2nd and 3rd day of event.

TDAP Expo Center Lahore EHCS 2023

