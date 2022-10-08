KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 07, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
365,047,656 197,173,546 10,686,175,767 6,035,973,186
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 794,184,852 (786,229,832) 7,955,019
Local Individuals 8,675,718,565 (8,418,434,809) 257,283,756
Local Corporates 4,031,093,228 (4,296,332,003) (265,238,775)
