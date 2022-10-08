AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 07, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
365,047,656            197,173,546         10,686,175,767         6,035,973,186
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      794,184,852       (786,229,832)         7,955,019
Local Individuals           8,675,718,565     (8,418,434,809)       257,283,756
Local Corporates            4,031,093,228     (4,296,332,003)     (265,238,775)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

