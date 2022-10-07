AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan ranks second on TikTok for largest volume of videos taken down

BR Life & Style Published 07 Oct, 2022 09:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2022 (April-June 2022), which reveals that 15,351,388 videos were removed from the platform, making Pakistan second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down for violations, stated a press release on Friday.

In the second quarter of 2022, 113,809,300 videos were removed globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. In Pakistan,15,351,388 videos removed for violating Community Guidelines, it further stated.

Q12022: TikTok removes nearly 12.5mn videos from Pakistan over 'community guidelines violations'

Nearly 97% of those videos were removed within 24 hours of being, 98% were removed before a user reported them, and 97% were removed before having any views.

In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with videos posted by those accounts.

TikTok’s ‘Family Pairing’ enhances safety

Since last quarter, TikTok identified 33 new misinformation claims, resulting in the removal of 58,000 videos from the platform globally.

TikTok is introducing a new penalty system where if someone violates one of its Community Guidelines, their account will accrue a strike for this specific policy violation. The platform will keep a count of the number of strikes accumulated, and if the person continues posting violative content, they will be permanently banned.

The number of strikes leading to a permanent ban depends on the severity of the violation, and the number of total violations.

TikTok launches #BookTok campaign in Pakistan

TikTok

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan ranks second on TikTok for largest volume of videos taken down

Second 'Imran' audio leak: another purported discussion on cipher strategy

Winning streak continues: Rupee records 11th successive gain against US dollar, settles under 220

Dar brushes off concerns after Moody’s cuts Pakistan's rating

Germany announces additional €10mn aid for Pakistan's flood victims

Four people plan to kill me, says Imran Khan in Mianwali

World facing '5th wave' of debt crisis: World Bank chief

Dar invites US investment, says govt to facilitate foreign investors

SBP revokes TAG Innovation's in-principle, pilot operations approval

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

Crypto scammers make off with $100mn from Binance

Read more stories