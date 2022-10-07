Pakistan ranks second on TikTok for largest volume of videos taken down

TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2022 (April-June 2022), which reveals that 15,351,388 videos were removed from the platform, making Pakistan second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down for violations, stated a press release on Friday.

In the second quarter of 2022, 113,809,300 videos were removed globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. In Pakistan,15,351,388 videos removed for violating Community Guidelines, it further stated.

Nearly 97% of those videos were removed within 24 hours of being, 98% were removed before a user reported them, and 97% were removed before having any views.

In addition to removing accounts for violating Community Guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with videos posted by those accounts.

Since last quarter, TikTok identified 33 new misinformation claims, resulting in the removal of 58,000 videos from the platform globally.

TikTok is introducing a new penalty system where if someone violates one of its Community Guidelines, their account will accrue a strike for this specific policy violation. The platform will keep a count of the number of strikes accumulated, and if the person continues posting violative content, they will be permanently banned.

The number of strikes leading to a permanent ban depends on the severity of the violation, and the number of total violations.

